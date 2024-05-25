Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5,338.43

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,338.43 ($67.85) and traded as high as GBX 5,836 ($74.17). Ashtead Group shares last traded at GBX 5,716 ($72.65), with a volume of 424,596 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AHT. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,150 ($78.16) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,800 ($86.43) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,300 ($67.36) to GBX 5,100 ($64.82) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($83.88) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,800 ($86.43) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,970.63 ($63.18).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,716 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,344.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.35. The stock has a market cap of £24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,963.57, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

