Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth about $78,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $492.05. 92,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,366. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $443.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $429.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 111.32, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.76. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $361.16 and a 1 year high of $500.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $512.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.79 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TYL. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $519.09.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 520 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.18, for a total transaction of $255,413.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,691.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 520 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.18, for a total transaction of $255,413.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,691.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total transaction of $2,853,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,049 shares of company stock worth $20,727,935. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Featured Stories

