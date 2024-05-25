Assetmark Inc. Buys 2,180 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 293.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 19.0% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $366,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in CME Group by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 24,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price target on CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.80.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at $14,226,934.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total value of $1,501,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,999.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,226,934.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,640 shares of company stock worth $10,676,444. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Up 1.3 %

CME stock traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $214.92. 1,135,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,325. The company has a market cap of $77.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.85 and its 200-day moving average is $211.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.73 and a 12 month high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.33%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.