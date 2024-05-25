Assetmark Inc. Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,298 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,146 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.52.

DIS traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.76. The company had a trading volume of 6,451,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,550,620. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.91. The company has a market cap of $185.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

