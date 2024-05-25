Assetmark Inc. Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 83,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after buying an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 710.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 87,065 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BATS:NULG traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $77.29. 29,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.93 and a 200-day moving average of $71.37. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

