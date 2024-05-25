Assetmark Inc. Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth about $1,112,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Leidos by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 209,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,626,000 after buying an additional 12,135 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Leidos by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Leidos by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 207,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,471,000 after buying an additional 12,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Leidos by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of LDOS traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.15. 691,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,335. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 65.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.66. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.91 and a 52 week high of $151.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LDOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet raised Leidos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Leidos from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $131,836.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,651,929.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

