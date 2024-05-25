Assetmark Inc. Has $3.68 Million Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,772 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Option Care Health worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $674,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Option Care Health news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $1,104,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 269,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,503,608.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on OPCH. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Option Care Health Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ OPCH traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $29.04. The company had a trading volume of 871,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,160. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.88 and its 200 day moving average is $31.41. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.17 and a 52-week high of $35.74.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

