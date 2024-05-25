Assetmark Inc. Has $3.89 Million Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 71.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,706 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.08% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $3,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,030,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $5,918,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 562.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 552,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,218,000 after buying an additional 468,977 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 53,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 23,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 78,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 20,346 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $453,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,631,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,650,600 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.14.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of HALO stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $43.82. The company had a trading volume of 898,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,106. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $31.86 and a one year high of $46.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.88 and its 200 day moving average is $38.84.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.94% and a return on equity of 225.71%. The firm had revenue of $230.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.25 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

