Assetmark Inc. Increases Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.14% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $3,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 44.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,416. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.04. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $703.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.35 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.