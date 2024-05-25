Assetmark Inc. Lowers Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.35.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $1.80 on Friday, reaching $348.90. 2,635,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,421,341. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.60 and a fifty-two week high of $382.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $356.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.48%.

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

