Assetmark Inc. Purchases 10,180 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 131,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,180 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 233.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 79,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 55,994 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 418,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,823,000 after buying an additional 136,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 827,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,293,000 after acquiring an additional 27,701 shares during the period.

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CGGR traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.09. The company had a trading volume of 719,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,294. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $22.93 and a 1-year high of $32.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

