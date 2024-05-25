Assetmark Inc. Purchases 37,998 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 718.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,998 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTES. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,203,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth $549,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,902,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter worth $1,511,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC decreased their price target on NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.13.

NetEase Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTES traded down $4.26 on Friday, hitting $90.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,286,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,301. The stock has a market cap of $58.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.90. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.79 and a 1 year high of $118.89.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.05). NetEase had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 28.75%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Equities research analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 66.82%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Stories

