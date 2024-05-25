Assetmark Inc. Purchases 6,072 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 52.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EL. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $55,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $126.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,203,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,388,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.82, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.55. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.22 and a 12-month high of $204.41.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 148.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on EL. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,598.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

