Assetmark Inc. Raises Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HST. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 11,676 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 71,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $663,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $615,558,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HST traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,388,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,490,848. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 6.66. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.27.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.25). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $591,981.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,225,577 shares in the company, valued at $46,826,140.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $72,621.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,478.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $591,981.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,225,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,826,140.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

