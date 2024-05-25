AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) is Primecap Management Co. CA’s 10th Largest Position

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,987,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902,290 shares during the period. AstraZeneca comprises approximately 2.3% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 1.39% of AstraZeneca worth $2,895,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 49,492,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,653,000 after buying an additional 358,399 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at about $715,198,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,404,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,361,000 after buying an additional 233,015 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,242,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,294,000 after buying an additional 201,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,971,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,469,000 after buying an additional 96,201 shares during the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ AZN traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.54. 3,566,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,043,327. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $79.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.