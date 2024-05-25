Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATLC. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Atlanticus from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.50.

ATLC opened at $25.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.32. The firm has a market cap of $376.90 million, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.87. Atlanticus has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $43.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $309.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.68 million. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 8.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlanticus will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,577.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Frank J. Hanna III purchased 263,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.21 per share, for a total transaction of $7,431,416.72. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 263,432 shares in the company, valued at $7,431,416.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $61,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,577.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Atlanticus during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 23.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Atlanticus by 65.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 62.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlanticus during the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. Institutional investors own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

