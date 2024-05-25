ATS (NYSE:ATS) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ATS has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ATS in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a sell rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised ATS to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Get ATS alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ATS

ATS Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:ATS traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $31.87. 41,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,279. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.21 and a 200-day moving average of $37.82. ATS has a 52-week low of $29.78 and a 52-week high of $48.89.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. ATS had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $587.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.08 million. As a group, analysts expect that ATS will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATS

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ATS by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ATS by 5.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ATS by 4,342.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ATS by 15.4% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ATS by 0.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.