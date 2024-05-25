ATS (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.86

ATS Co. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.86 and traded as low as $31.43. ATS shares last traded at $31.55, with a volume of 74,053 shares traded.
ATS Trading Up 1.0 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.84.
ATS Company Profile
ATS Corp. engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.
