Aurora Spine (CVE:ASG) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Shares of Aurora Spine Co. (CVE:ASG – Get Free Report) traded down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 16,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Aurora Spine Trading Down 8.9 %

The firm has a market cap of C$19.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.35.

Insider Activity at Aurora Spine

In related news, Director James Snow sold 412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total value of C$99,000.00. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aurora Spine Company Profile

Aurora Spine Corporation, through its subsidiary, Aurora Spine, Inc, engages in the development and distribution of minimally invasive interspinous fusion systems and devices in Canada. The company offers interspinous process lumbar fusion devices, such as the ZIP, ZIP ULTRA, ZIP LP, and ZIP-51 for patients suffering from degenerative disc diseases; and Ti-Coated polyether ether ketone interbody cages, which provide spacing and stability between the vertebrae while bone grows to complete the fusion process.

