Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC reduced its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,241 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,728,596 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,875,134,000 after acquiring an additional 69,039 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,018,078 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $624,471,000 after purchasing an additional 35,105 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,859,954 shares of the software company’s stock worth $696,342,000 after buying an additional 327,144 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,548,156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $527,239,000 after buying an additional 43,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $619,404,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,354,327.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total value of $141,163.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,525,218.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,319,448 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Price Performance

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $214.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,496,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,080. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $231.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.24. The stock has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a PE ratio of 51.04, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler Companies upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.17.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

