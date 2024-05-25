Avalanche (AVAX) Hits Market Cap of $14.89 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 25th. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $14.89 billion and approximately $285.00 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $37.91 or 0.00054936 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Avalanche has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00011605 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00017780 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00012255 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00007620 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 442,182,752 coins and its circulating supply is 392,836,382 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.