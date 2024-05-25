Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of AWX stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Avalon has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $2.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.23.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.86 million for the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalon

Avalon Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avalon Holdings Co. ( NYSE:AWX Free Report ) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.96% of Avalon worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 34.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.

Featured Stories

