Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Acquires 479 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 19,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 36,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

ED stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,639,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,665. The stock has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.98. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $98.85.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.26. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Consolidated Edison’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.46.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

