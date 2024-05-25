Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 52,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,362,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $3.88 on Friday, reaching $355.46. 938,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,046. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $259.00 and a 1-year high of $357.28. The stock has a market cap of $122.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $341.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.81.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

