Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $698,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLOT. Haverford Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS FLOT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.10. 926,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.85.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2559 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.