Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $791,000 Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $123.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,435. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $125.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.9976 dividend. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

