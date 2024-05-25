Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Reduces Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,334 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,605,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 21,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,789 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in CVS Health by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 991,437 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $78,284,000 after acquiring an additional 31,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCU Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut CVS Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.75.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.54. 11,725,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,230,286. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.91. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $53.70 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The firm has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

