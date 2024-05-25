Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 133 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 195,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 117.7% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $811,000. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 396,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,237,000 after acquiring an additional 37,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSM traded up $2.91 on Friday, hitting $160.00. The company had a trading volume of 11,908,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,598,357. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $84.01 and a 52 week high of $160.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.4865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.76%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

