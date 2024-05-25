Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Takes $240,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $108.82. 1,874,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,052,875. The firm has a market cap of $78.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.83. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $111.57.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

