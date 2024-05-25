Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Avon Protection (LON:AVON – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Avon Protection Trading Up 1.8 %

AVON opened at GBX 1,356 ($17.23) on Tuesday. Avon Protection has a 12-month low of GBX 582 ($7.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,408 ($17.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £406.80 million, a PE ratio of -3,081.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,177.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 989.12.

Get Avon Protection alerts:

Avon Protection Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Avon Protection’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5,227.27%.

Avon Protection Company Profile

Avon Protection plc provides respiratory, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear and head protection solutions for military and first responder agencies in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company offers respiratory products, including respirators, filters, powered and supplied air, escape hoods, underwater systems, and thermal image camera, and CBRN protective wear, as well as spares and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avon Protection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Protection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.