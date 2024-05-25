Avon Protection’s (AVON) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Avon Protection (LON:AVON – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,295 ($16.46) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Avon Protection in a research note on Tuesday.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Avon Protection’s payout ratio is -5,227.27%.
Avon Protection plc provides respiratory, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear and head protection solutions for military and first responder agencies in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company offers respiratory products, including respirators, filters, powered and supplied air, escape hoods, underwater systems, and thermal image camera, and CBRN protective wear, as well as spares and accessories.
