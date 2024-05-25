Axie Infinity (AXS) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $41.15 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 7% higher against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $7.96 or 0.00011514 BTC on exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $1.15 billion and approximately $41.15 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00009225 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001387 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,088.02 or 0.99980462 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00011488 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.05 or 0.00108602 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00003657 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,159,794 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 145,143,855.51225665 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.07864824 USD and is up 3.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 454 active market(s) with $63,794,696.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.