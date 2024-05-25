AXS Investments LLC Acquires 350 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

AXS Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of URI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in United Rentals by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 1,525.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 65 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Trading Up 1.0 %

URI stock traded up $6.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $673.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,721. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $685.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $614.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.30 and a 52 week high of $732.37. The stock has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.82.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at $72,341,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on URI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $600.79.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

