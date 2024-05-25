AXS Investments LLC Buys 626 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

AXS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 11.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,338,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,419,000 after purchasing an additional 18,756,392 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 26.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,614,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675,824 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,590,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,183,000 after purchasing an additional 955,992 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,498,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,979,000 after purchasing an additional 601,012 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,937,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,232 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.65.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Palantir Technologies stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,158,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,563,880. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.75. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.34 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 2.76.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $124,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,777,314.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $124,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 191,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,777,314.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $51,077.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 639,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,625,524.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,412,722 shares of company stock valued at $414,573,750 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

