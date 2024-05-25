AXS Investments LLC Buys Shares of 3,500 e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ELF. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total value of $4,677,693.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,713.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total transaction of $120,071.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,829,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total transaction of $4,677,693.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,713.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,600 shares of company stock valued at $34,307,124 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.77.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 3.6 %

ELF traded up $6.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $191.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,549,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,862. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.23, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.60. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.47 and a 12-month high of $221.83.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

