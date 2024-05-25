AXS Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

AXS Investments LLC cut its position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,541 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC owned approximately 0.32% of GrowGeneration worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 325.3% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 850,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 650,692 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 42.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 515,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 152,929 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the third quarter worth $936,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 75,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 29,225 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. 36.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on GRWG. Oppenheimer downgraded GrowGeneration from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

GrowGeneration Trading Up 2.0 %

GRWG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.52. 368,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,328. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.99. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $4.23.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $49.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.03 million. GrowGeneration had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 22.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration Corp. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

GrowGeneration Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, additives, growing media, lighting, and environmental control systems, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

Further Reading

