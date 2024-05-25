AXS Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

AXS Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 352,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,978 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 193,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 50,374 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,165,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,539,000 after acquiring an additional 117,893 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 12.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 79,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 6.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DNA shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. William Blair lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.90.

Insider Transactions at Ginkgo Bioworks

In related news, Director Harry Sloan bought 297,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $270,833.29. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 718,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,871.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Harry Sloan bought 297,619 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $270,833.29. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 718,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,871.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 265,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $219,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,515,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,577,752.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 363,975 shares of company stock worth $313,834. Insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

NYSE:DNA remained flat at $0.66 during midday trading on Friday. 44,603,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,503,912. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.42. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $2.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.24.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 56.09% and a negative net margin of 409.11%. The firm had revenue of $37.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

