AXS Investments LLC Has $699,000 Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

AXS Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Waters by 9.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,325,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,637,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Waters by 295.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 127,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,102,000 after buying an additional 95,577 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after buying an additional 11,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Waters by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 357,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $117,620,000 after buying an additional 13,093 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WAT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Waters from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waters

In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total value of $177,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total transaction of $1,446,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total value of $177,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Waters Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Waters stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $336.46. The company had a trading volume of 458,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,843. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $333.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.98. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $231.90 and a fifty-two week high of $367.21.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.11. Waters had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

