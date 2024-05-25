AXS Investments LLC Has $722,000 Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

AXS Investments LLC reduced its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CWB. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $6,102,000. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 254.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 18,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 13,618 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 1,307.2% during the fourth quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 80,092 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 1,491.2% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $59,000.

NYSEARCA:CWB traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $72.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,364. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $64.56 and a 1-year high of $73.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.92.

About SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

