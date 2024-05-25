AXS Investments LLC Has $817,000 Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

AXS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $454,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,406,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $634,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 296.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 9,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,817,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Stock Performance

NYSE VRT traded up $4.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,019,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,854,816. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.55. The firm has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $109.27.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRT has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Vertiv

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $235,157,663.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,324,181 shares in the company, valued at $873,116,308.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $235,157,663.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,324,181 shares in the company, valued at $873,116,308.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $63,052.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,074.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,426,331 shares of company stock worth $312,577,246. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.