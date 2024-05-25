AXS Investments LLC Invests $667,000 in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in DoorDash by 448.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in DoorDash by 361.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in DoorDash by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in DoorDash by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $435,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,057,199. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $435,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,057,199. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $17,458,308.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 415,698 shares of company stock worth $56,026,819. Insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DASH traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.83. 2,850,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,208,427. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.05. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.83 and a 52-week high of $143.34.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on DASH shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DASH

DoorDash Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.