AXS Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David S. Marriott sold 2,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.94, for a total transaction of $716,449.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 596,042 shares in the company, valued at $148,378,695.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.33.

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR stock traded up $4.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $236.59. The company had a trading volume of 909,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,672. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.33. The company has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.61. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.13 and a twelve month high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 26.01%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

