AXS Investments LLC Sells 43,128 Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

AXS Investments LLC lessened its stake in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 380,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,128 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC owned 0.10% of Cronos Group worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,448,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,108,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 389,610 shares during the period. JW Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter worth $400,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 223,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 110,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRON remained flat at $2.64 on Friday. 929,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,639,155. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.11. Cronos Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $3.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.25.

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 61.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on CRON shares. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

