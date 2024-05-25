AXS Investments LLC Takes $520,000 Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,272,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,126,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,925,000 after purchasing an additional 33,320 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after buying an additional 10,660 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,258,000 after buying an additional 68,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 79.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at GXO Logistics

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $236,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

GXO Logistics stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.27. 772,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,204. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.41.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

