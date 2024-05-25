Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $7.40 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Azul in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Azul from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America restated an underperform rating and set a $9.50 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Azul in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Azul presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.12.

NYSE AZUL traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,820,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,971. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average is $8.09. Azul has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $13.86.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Azul will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azul

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZUL. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Azul by 151.3% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 146,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 88,286 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Azul during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,712,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azul in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,999,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Azul in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Azul by 4.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 76,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Azul

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

Further Reading

