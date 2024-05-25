B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BTG. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on B2Gold from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of B2Gold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.20 to $3.60 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, B2Gold currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4.57.

B2Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.99. B2Gold has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $3.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.84.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. B2Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $461.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -533.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B2Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in B2Gold by 142.9% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,216,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,360,000 after purchasing an additional 16,011,832 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 25,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 9,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 321.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 595,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 454,431 shares during the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Stories

