B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

B2Gold Stock Performance

BTG opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. B2Gold has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.10.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $511.97 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

About B2Gold

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is -533.16%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

