B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.
B2Gold Stock Performance
BTG opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. B2Gold has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.10.
B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $511.97 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
B2Gold Dividend Announcement
About B2Gold
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.
