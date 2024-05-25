Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Shares Down 8.7%

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.68 and last traded at $9.77. Approximately 1,537,531 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,061,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Banco BBVA Argentina Trading Up 2.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.18 million. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 4.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco BBVA Argentina Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1131 per share. This is a boost from Banco BBVA Argentina’s previous — dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Banco BBVA Argentina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco BBVA Argentina

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the first quarter valued at $11,467,000. Glenorchy Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina in the 4th quarter worth about $1,937,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 370,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 111,578 shares in the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the first quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 152,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 56,622 shares during the period.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

Featured Stories

