BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.72

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.72 and traded as low as $5.15. BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 543,859 shares.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.72.

Get BANCO DO BRASIL/S alerts:

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0427 per share. This is a positive change from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.73%.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.