Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.68

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.68 and traded as high as $30.42. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. shares last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 92,999 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.80 and a 200 day moving average of $26.75.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This is a boost from Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLX. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the third quarter valued at about $488,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the third quarter valued at about $630,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the third quarter valued at about $976,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the first quarter valued at about $3,002,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 962,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,510,000 after acquiring an additional 9,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.47% of the company’s stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

